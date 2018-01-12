Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man charged in Washington County heroin bust

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Law enforcement officers raided an apartment in Houston, Washington County, as part of a months-long investigation into heroin trafficking on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Officers seized 436 stamp bags of heroin and arrested 28-year-old Omar Jamal Gilmore.
Submitted
Omar Jamal Gilmore
Omar Jamal Gilmore

Updated 2 hours ago

A man from Pittsburgh's North Side faces drug charges in Washington County after a raid on a home there turned up an alleged drug trafficking operation, according to District Attorney Eugene Vittone.

A monthslong investigation culminated Friday morning with a search carried out at a Houston apartment, Vittone said.

Omar Jamal Gilmore, 28, was on parole when he was arrested there. Vittone said Gilmore was using the Houston address for the drug operation.

The investigation, led by the Washington County District Attorney's Drug Task Force, resulted in the seizure of 436 stamp bags of heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Vittone said.

Vittone said drug charges are pending.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

