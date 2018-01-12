Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pitcairn shooting suspect remains in jail awaiting a preliminary hearing in Monroeville court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
Tyreace Platt
Submitted
Tyreace Platt

Updated 5 hours ago

A Pitcairn man remains in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations in connection with a shooting in the borough.

Tyreace Platt, 23, awaits a Jan. 22 preliminary hearing before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst for his alleged involvement in an incident around 10 a.m. Wednesday along the 400 block of Broadway Boulevard.

He was unable to post the $100,000 bond. Other charges include discharge of firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and careless driving.

Kevin Dick, owner of Fox's Pizza along the boulevard, said he witnessed the incident involving a gray Pontiac Grand Prix and a white Hyundai Elantra.

"I just seen them shooting at each other in front of Phil's Pharmacy," Dick said.

Platt and another man got out of a grey Pontiac and attempted to flee the scene on foot, according to the criminal complaint.

The other car drove away after the shooting incident, according to Dick.

Police from multiple departments, including a Penn Hills K-9 unit, were called to search for the suspects.

Pitcairn police said they were able to contact Platt's parole agent and track his movements via his court-ordered GPS monitoring device.

Platt's capture was announced via the Pitcairn department's Facebook page Thursday.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

