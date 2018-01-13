Barges break free in flooding Ohio River at Emsworth Dam, at least one sunk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than two dozen barges broke free in the flooding Ohio River at the Emsworth Locks and Dams Saturday morning.

At least one has sunk, and several more are stuck on the dam, according to Jeff Hawk, spokesman for the Pittsburgh District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the dam.

At least 27 barges broke loose, floated down the Ohio River and slammed into the Emsworth Dam just outside #Pittsburgh — one or more sunk pic.twitter.com/lxsn2A4XF8 — Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) January 13, 2018

The Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard are working to get the situation under control.

"We don't know who the barges belong to," Hawk said. "We are monitoring the situation. We are doing what we can to assess damage to the dam."

Jeff Hawk of @PittsburghUSACE on barge collision on Ohio River & what officials are worried about — including potential flooding upstream pic.twitter.com/ZKIsKiiHDr — Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) January 13, 2018

The dam's gates are fully open to prevent the barges and the ice from building up behind it.

"We don't want water and ice building up behind them, because there is a potential risk of flooding behind the dam," Hawk said.

People who live near the dam should keep an eye out for flooding, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

The National Weather Service issued a river flood warning for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh Saturday morning, saying the river is expected to crest at 25.5 feet this afternoon.

Snowmelt and record rain flooded streets and basements across the region Friday, and as temperatures dropped overnight roads were coated with a layer of ice and snow.

As of 7 a.m. the Pittsburgh region had received 6.3 inches of snow, the weather service said.

Up to 6.3' storm total snowfall here at the office as of 7 AM. Please pass along your snow reports! — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 13, 2018

The City of Pittsburgh will have 60 vehicles plowing and salting the roads until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The city received less sleet and freezing rain than was forecasted, but it still got enough to cause road problems, the city announced.

With ❄️moving out of region, snow alert remains at Level 2. Currently, DPW has 60 crews with #plowsdown as well as salting with an emphasis on primary roads. Night crews will be called in early at 6 PM to maintain coverage. You can track progresss at https://t.co/7d2R2QLyQK — Pittsburgh Department of Public Works (@PGHDPW) January 13, 2018

City workers are focusing on clearing the most-travelled streets first before shifting their attention to side roads.

Emergency dispatchers in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties said there were numerous minor accidents on icy and snowy roads Saturday morning, but no major incidents.

The snowfall is likely over in most places, according to the weather service. No further precipitation is expected Saturday or Sunday. There is a 40 percent chance of flurries Monday.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.