Allegheny

Viral video shows assault at Pittsburgh's Pizza Milano

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
A viral video posted on Facebook shows what appears to be a man asasuling a woman at Pizza Milano in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood.
Updated 3 hours ago

A viral video posted on Facebook Friday night shows a man attacking a woman at Pizza Milano on 5th Avenue in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood.

In the video, the man and woman are standing near the door. The man repeatedly tells the woman to leave the restaurant. When she attempts to walk further inside, he grabs her arm, pushes her against the door frame, then appears to headbutt her before tackling her to the ground, crashing into a table and chairs.

He appears to shake the pinned woman on the ground for several seconds before several employees rush over, helping the woman up then pushing her out of the restaurant.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the incident. The woman went to the hospital Friday night several hours after the video was recorded, according to police.

No charges have been filed.

Pittsburgh resident Bria Scott posted the video on her Facebook page Friday evening, where it has received almost 200,000 views by noon Saturday.

She did not record the video, and was not at the restaurant when the assault happened, she said. She copied the original video from a friend, who has since deleted it, she said.

"I didn't think it was going to be blown up to this capacity. I think it's blown up so much because it is a popular restaurant," said Scott, who goes by "Bria Janae" on Facebook.

She said she doesn't know what the argument was about, or what happened before the camera started rolling, but she knows what she saw.

"It really doesn't seem like she put her hands on him, so that's what I think is wrong, because he's a man," she said. "The man was just completely wrong. He could have called the cops and got her removed."

People from around the country flocked to Pizza Milano's pages on Facebook and Yelp to slam it with hundreds of negative reviews.

The restaurant could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Zone 2 detectives at (412) 225-2827.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

