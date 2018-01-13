Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Two rescued from flooded cars on Parkway near Downtown

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Pittsburgh River Rescue arrives to grab a stranded motorist after cars flooded on I-376 Westbound on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Allison Schubert | Point Park News Service
Pittsburgh River Rescue arrives to grab a stranded motorist after cars flooded on I-376 Westbound on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Stranded motorist Jason Corbin of Irwin seeks higher ground by climbing to the roof of his pickup truck before flood waters get too high on I-376 Westbound on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Allison Schubert | Point Park News Service
Stranded motorist Jason Corbin of Irwin seeks higher ground by climbing to the roof of his pickup truck before flood waters get too high on I-376 Westbound on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Rescue personnel throw down ropes to hoist motorist Jason Corbin of Irwin to safety after his car flooded while driving on I-376 Westbound Satruday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Allison Schubert | Point Park News Service
Rescue personnel throw down ropes to hoist motorist Jason Corbin of Irwin to safety after his car flooded while driving on I-376 Westbound Satruday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Jason Corbin of Irwin is liftted to safety after being stranded on I-376 Westbound near Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Allison Schubert | Point Park News Service
Jason Corbin of Irwin is liftted to safety after being stranded on I-376 Westbound near Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
The roof of a pickup truck is covered by water on I-376 West in Downtown Pittsburgh where two drivers were rescued on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The roof of a pickup truck is covered by water on I-376 West in Downtown Pittsburgh where two drivers were rescued on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
I-376 Westbound near Downtown Pittsburgh was flooded on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 after heavy rain turned to snow the night before.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
I-376 Westbound near Downtown Pittsburgh was flooded on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 after heavy rain turned to snow the night before.
A man stands on top of his underwater car as he waits for rescue on Pittsburgh's flooded Parkway West on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018
WPXI
A man stands on top of his underwater car as he waits for rescue on Pittsburgh's flooded Parkway West on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018

Updated 2 hours ago

Pittsburgh water rescue teams had to save two people after their vehicles ended up underwater in the "bathtub" section of the flooding Parkway East Saturday, according to Allegheny County 911.

The roadway flooded while two vehicles were attempting to drive, at 11:07 a.m.

One of the motorists was identified by a photographer from Point Park News Service as Jason Corbin of Irwin.

One person was transported to the hospital; it was not immediately clear if that person was Corbin.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

