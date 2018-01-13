Flooded Parkway East may detour Steeler fans going to Heinz Field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT advised motorists Saturday afternoon to prepare for a detour from the “bathtub” area of inbound I-376 in Pittsburgh for Sunday's Steelers playoff game at Heinz Field.

Because of flooding, westbound I-376 was closed Saturday at Grant Street in Pittsburgh.

It was unknown whether the flooding would recede by game time at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

“PennDOT is monitoring river levels, and crews are staged to begin the process of pumping water and cleanup of the bathtub area when the river recedes,” Steve Cowan said in a press release issued just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

If the roadway remains closed Sunday, motorists should consider the following information from PennDOT:

The detour currently posted will not take fans to their destination: It takes I-376 motorists to the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp, to Fort Pitt Boulevard back to westbound I-376. However, this detour does not provide access to the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

If fans were planning on taking the Gateway Clipper to Heinz Field, they are also out of luck. The fleet announced Saturday that it is unable to provide shuttle service to the game “due to high water in the Pittsburgh pool caused by the extreme weather.”

Fans attending the game from east of Pittsburgh should consider these alternate routes:

Westbound I-376 to Grant Street:

From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

Follow Fort Pitt Boulevard to northbound I-279

Westbound I-376 to Boulevard of the Allies:

From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Boulevard of the Allies (Exit 72B) off-ramp

Follow the Boulevard of the Allies to northbound I-579 toward the Veterans Bridge

Take the exit to Convention Center/7th Avenue into downtown Pittsburgh

Follow signs to Heinz Field

Westbound I-376 to Route 380 via Wilkinsburg

From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) off-ramp

Follow northbound Route 8 to westbound Route 380

From Route 380, take the exit to 6th Avenue into downtown Pittsburgh

Follow signs to Heinz Field

Westbound I-376 to Route 28 via Wilkinsburg

From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) off-ramp

Follow northbound Route 8 to Route 28

Take Route 28 southbound to the North Shore exit

From points east of Monroeville

Take US 22 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike

Take the Turnpike westbound to the Allegheny Valley exit

Follow westbound Freeport Road to Route 910

From Route 910 take Route 28 southbound to the North Shore exit

Motorists can check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.