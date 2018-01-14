San Antonio man threatens mass shooting at Steelers game

A San Antonio man has been arrested after threatening to carry out a mass shooting at Sunday's playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, San Antonio news station KSAT reports.

Yuttana Choochongkol, 30, made threats to kill players, fans and himself during the game, according to an arrest affidavit, KSAT reports. He has been charged with making a terroristic threat to the public.

The affidavit also said that KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh received the following threat from Choochongkol:

"This Sunday's playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it's going to be my last day on this pathetic planet. So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that's when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah"

The security director for Heinz Field received a similar threat from Choochongkol, KSAT reports.

Both the security director and KDKA reported the threats to the FBI. Federal authorities were able to track the IP address from which the threats were sent to Worldwide Clinical Trials in San Antonio, where Choochongkol had been a medical trial subject with the company since 2011, KSAT reports.

"Pittsburgh Police and the FBI worked diligently to arrest a Texas man accused of threatening Steelers players and fans attending Sunday's game," Wendell Hissrich, director of Pittsburgh Public Safety, said in a statement. "I want to thank the FBI for their rapid and thorough investigation into this matter. Threats of this nature are taken very seriously to ensure the safety of residents, members of the Steelers organization, and all fans."

