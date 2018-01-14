Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

San Antonio man threatens mass shooting at Steelers game

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 8:15 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A San Antonio man has been arrested after threatening to carry out a mass shooting at Sunday's playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, San Antonio news station KSAT reports.

Yuttana Choochongkol, 30, made threats to kill players, fans and himself during the game, according to an arrest affidavit, KSAT reports. He has been charged with making a terroristic threat to the public.

The affidavit also said that KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh received the following threat from Choochongkol:

"This Sunday's playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it's going to be my last day on this pathetic planet. So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that's when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah"

The security director for Heinz Field received a similar threat from Choochongkol, KSAT reports.

Both the security director and KDKA reported the threats to the FBI. Federal authorities were able to track the IP address from which the threats were sent to Worldwide Clinical Trials in San Antonio, where Choochongkol had been a medical trial subject with the company since 2011, KSAT reports.

"Pittsburgh Police and the FBI worked diligently to arrest a Texas man accused of threatening Steelers players and fans attending Sunday's game," Wendell Hissrich, director of Pittsburgh Public Safety, said in a statement. "I want to thank the FBI for their rapid and thorough investigation into this matter. Threats of this nature are taken very seriously to ensure the safety of residents, members of the Steelers organization, and all fans."

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.