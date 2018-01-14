Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Gateway Clipper suspended, bathtub still closed ahead of Steelers game

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
I-376 Westbound near Downtown Pittsburgh was flooded on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 after heavy rain turned to snow the night before.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

If you're heading to the Steelers game Sunday, plan your route carefully: the Gateway Clipper has suspended service and the "bathtub" is still closed.

The Gateway Clipper Fleet will not provide shuttle service to the Steelers game Sunday because of high water and dangerous conditions caused by recent winter weather.

"This is a very rare instance that we are not taking the loyal Steelers fans over to the North Shore for game, let alone a playoff game," said Terry Wirginis, president of the Gateway Clipper. "Our passengers and crew safety is our number one priority and the water today is too dangerous for us to try [to] transport people. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused."

The "bathtub" area of inbound I-376 — Parkway East — is still closed because of flooding, according to PennDOT.

Note that detours posted on roadways take motorists off at the Grant Street (Exit 71A) ramp, to Fort Pitt Boulevard back to westbound I-376. This detour does not provide access to the Fort Duquesne Bridge, according to a statement from PennDOT.

Fans heading to the stadium should consider the following alternate routes, posted by PennDOT:

Westbound I-376 to Grant Street

From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

Follow Fort Pitt Boulevard to northbound I-279

End route

Westbound I-376 to Boulevard of the Allies

From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Boulevard of the Allies (Exit 72B) off-ramp

Follow the Boulevard of the Allies to northbound I-579 toward the Veterans Bridge

Take the exit to Convention Center/7th Avenue into downtown Pittsburgh

Follow signs to Heinz Field

End route

Westbound I-376 to Route 380 via Wilkinsburg

From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) off-ramp

Follow northbound Route 8 to westbound Route 380

From Route 380 take the exit to 6th Avenue into downtown Pittsburgh

Follow signs to Heinz Field

End route

Westbound I-376 to Route 28 via Wilkinsburg

From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) off-ramp

Follow northbound Route 8 to Route 28

Take Route 28 southbound to the North Shore exit

End route

From points east of Monroeville

Take US 22 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike

Take the Turnpike westbound to the Allegheny Valley exit

Follow westbound Freeport Road to Route 910

From Route 910 take Route 28 southbound to the North Shore exit

End route

Additional routes and means of transportation to Sunday's playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars are available on the Heinz Field website.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-28767 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

