Historic preservation group buying Dormont's Hollywood Theater

The Theatre Historical Society of America is buying the Hollywood Theater in Dormont and hopes to retain the local nonprofit that had been running it even as it supplants the group's goal of buying the building.

Executive Director Richard Fosbrink, a Connellsville native and Seton Hill graduate who runs the Theatre Historical Society, said the organization hopes to close on the sale in February and will move its small staff to a couple of rooms on the Potomac Avenue movie house's upper floor. He hoped to continue working with Friends of the Hollywood, a local nonprofit that has been operating the theater since it reopened in 2011 with the goal of buying the property from Hollywood Partners LLC. Fosbrink said he reached out to the Friends of the Hollywood on Saturday about the impending sale.

“We want to partner with them and keep them involved. At the end of the day, everyone's goal is to preserve a historic theater,” Fosbrink said. “We want to keep as much of the programming in place as possible.”

Joseph Morrison, operations director of the theater for Friends of the Hollywood, declined to comment Monday morning.

Fosbrink envisioned continuing some of the theater's successes, including the “Breakfast and a Movie” events and its regular midnight, audience-participation screenings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” He said the theater would keep showing art house or cult films, while perhaps drawing more profits by also playing “intermediate-run” movies — big Hollywood movies that are available for distribution cheaper in the weeks or months after their initial release.

Though the group had been headquartered in a historic theater in Chicago before moving to Pittsburgh, the Hollywood will be the first movie theater it operates, Fosbrink said.

Fosbrink said another goal for his group will be restoring the Hollywood's grand marquee. The building had opened in 1933 as an RKO Stanley theater. Fosbrink said it once had a much larger, brighter sign out front announcing the films on its single screen.

“It's kind of missing its face without its marquee,” he said. “We'd like to be able to restore that with something evocative of that big Warner Brothers marquee.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.