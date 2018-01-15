Pittsburghers will have to wait for nonstop flights to see Pirates spring training

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburghers will have to wait until next year for nonstop flights to Pirates spring training in Bradenton, Fla.

Elite Airways is canceling its service from Pittsburgh to Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla., before it begins.

The small Portland, Maine-based airline announced Dec. 1 that its twice-weekly service would start Feb. 23 — the day before the Pirates play their first spring training game in Bradenton.

Then, on Tuesday, ultra-low fare carrier Allegiant Air announced it would also launch twice-weekly service from Pittsburgh to Sarasota-Bradenton, starting April 11.

The next day, Elite posted a news release on its website announcing it would cancel the service.

Spring training games run from Feb. 24 through March 26 this year.

Elite is exploring new destinations to connect to Sarasota-Bradenton, in lieu of Pittsburgh, the release said. Airport officials hope the carrier can launch service to a different destination from Pittsburgh.

“Allegiant has been a good partner and has continued to expand in Pittsburgh offering more nonstop options,” Pittsburgh International Airport spokesman Bob Kerlik said. “We think Elite's business model can work here as well, and we look forward to working with them on another nonstop destination from Pittsburgh.”

Pittsburgh International has twice-weekly service to St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and daily service to Tampa — both are about a 45-minute drive to LECOM Park (formerly McKechnie Field), where the Pirates play home games

Elite, which does not currently operate at the airport, is providing a full refund to customers who have purchased a ticket, the release said. Customers can call the airline at 877-393-2510.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.