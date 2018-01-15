Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburghers will have to wait for nonstop flights to see Pirates spring training

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Elite Airways no longer plans to launch service from Pittsburgh International to Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.
Elite Airways
Elite Airways no longer plans to launch service from Pittsburgh International to Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 7 hours ago

Pittsburghers will have to wait until next year for nonstop flights to Pirates spring training in Bradenton, Fla.

Elite Airways is canceling its service from Pittsburgh to Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla., before it begins.

The small Portland, Maine-based airline announced Dec. 1 that its twice-weekly service would start Feb. 23 — the day before the Pirates play their first spring training game in Bradenton.

Then, on Tuesday, ultra-low fare carrier Allegiant Air announced it would also launch twice-weekly service from Pittsburgh to Sarasota-Bradenton, starting April 11.

The next day, Elite posted a news release on its website announcing it would cancel the service.

Spring training games run from Feb. 24 through March 26 this year.

Elite is exploring new destinations to connect to Sarasota-Bradenton, in lieu of Pittsburgh, the release said. Airport officials hope the carrier can launch service to a different destination from Pittsburgh.

“Allegiant has been a good partner and has continued to expand in Pittsburgh offering more nonstop options,” Pittsburgh International Airport spokesman Bob Kerlik said. “We think Elite's business model can work here as well, and we look forward to working with them on another nonstop destination from Pittsburgh.”

Pittsburgh International has twice-weekly service to St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and daily service to Tampa — both are about a 45-minute drive to LECOM Park (formerly McKechnie Field), where the Pirates play home games

Elite, which does not currently operate at the airport, is providing a full refund to customers who have purchased a ticket, the release said. Customers can call the airline at 877-393-2510.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.