Two barges still missing, several submerged at Emsworth Dam

Two barges remain missing after a snowstorm Saturday morning caused 27 barges to break loose along the Ohio River and pile up near the Emsworth Locks and Dams, officials said Monday.

Several barges are still submerged, but officials could not say exactly how many.

A U.S. Army Corps vessel was trying to break up ice Monday so recovery operations could begin, said Major Cornelius Batts, acting commander for the Pittsburgh District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials could not say how long it would take to recover all the barges.

“It's hard to say because of the conditions, the ice,” Batts said. “We have very professional personnel working on this, but we also have to maintain safety. It is very icy out there.”

The locks and dams haven't been damaged, Batts said.

“We're keeping our fingers crossed,” he said.

The dams are operating normally, though a safety zone is in effect.

“We're supposed to receive warmer temperatures this weekend, so hopefully that'll help, but whenever you receive warmer temperatures, the ice melts and it's going to be flowing downriver,” said Leon McClain Jr., U.S. Coast Guard commanding officer.

At least eight barges are still missing along the Ohio River near Moundsville, W.Va., McClain said. They broke loose during the same storm.

