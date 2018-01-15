Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Police regionalization could be on tap for Aspinwall, Sharpsburg, Blawnox and O'Hara

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Police officers, constables and probation officers gather on Main Street in Sharpsburg after serving warrants during a sweep in May 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Just two weeks after new members of local government were sworn in to office, the topic of Lower Valley police regionalization has taken center stage.

Officials from four municipalities will meet on Wednesday to discuss a potential merger.

Aspinwall, Blawnox, O'Hara and Sharpsburg officials are scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Sharpsburg municipal office along Main Street. The meeting is a closed informational session.

“What it looks like, we don't know yet,” Aspinwall Council President Tim McLaughlin said. “This is the beginning of what I would expect could be a long process.”

McLaughlin plans to attend the meeting with the borough's public safety chairman, Dave Brown.

Aspinwall is currently without a chief and council is mulling the results of an independent study of its police force that found lacking training and negligent reporting.

“It is a frustrating read,” Brown said.

New Sharpsburg Mayor Matt Rudzki spearheaded the meeting, saying the small rivertown communities could benefit from enhanced management, improved training and leveraged resources.

“It could reduce duplication of services and save taxpayer money,” Rudzki said.

He believes that by removing municipal boundaries and employing one department with a couple dozen officers — as opposed to four departments with a handful of officers — police would be able to concentrate on dedicated duties without straining resources.

“A community-oriented policing initiative could be launched with a core group of officers,” he said.

Rather than rely on Allegheny County for investigations, select officers could train as detectives, Rudzki added.

O'Hara has a Drug Abuse Resistance Education program that could move between the communities and Sharpsburg's K-9 unit would be readily available to the consolidated force, he said.

McLaughlin said the scope of regionalization hasn't yet been defined.

“Nothing has been decided,” he said. “But we will have a lot of community input.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

