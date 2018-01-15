How do famous Pittsburghers fare with Google's face match?
Updated 13 hours ago
If you've ever fancied yourself as a work of art, you can now show your friends some tangible proof.
A new feature in the Google Arts & Culture app allows users to find their doppelganger in classic works of art.
The feature is becoming a big deal on social media. According to AppAnnie , it's the most downloaded free offering on Apple's App Store.
Here's how it works. The user takes a selfie and the app — using image recognition — locates a piece of artwork in its collection that looks like you.
The idea is that the results will deliver a spooky similar-looking painting.
And sometimes it works pretty well.
Other times, not so much.
The google Arts & Culture app is cancelled pic.twitter.com/uK1Sc7WMOr— Alexa Marshall (@alexa__marshall) January 15, 2018
We figured we would put it to the test using some famous Pittsburgh faces.
The results were rather, um, interesting.
Mayor Bill Peduto
Photo by Google Arts & Culture
Ben Roethlisberger
Photo by Google Arts & Culture
Sidney Crosby
Photo by Google Arts & Culture
Fred Rogers
Photo by Google Arts & Culture
Joe Manganiello
Photo by Google Arts & Culture
Antonio Brown
Photo by Google Arts & Culture
Andy Warhol
Photo by Google Arts & Culture
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald
Photo by Google Arts & Culture