Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

How do famous Pittsburghers fare with Google's face match?

Chris Pastrick | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

If you've ever fancied yourself as a work of art, you can now show your friends some tangible proof.

A new feature in the Google Arts & Culture app allows users to find their doppelganger in classic works of art.

The feature is becoming a big deal on social media. According to AppAnnie , it's the most downloaded free offering on Apple's App Store.

Here's how it works. The user takes a selfie and the app — using image recognition — locates a piece of artwork in its collection that looks like you.

The idea is that the results will deliver a spooky similar-looking painting.

And sometimes it works pretty well.

Other times, not so much.

We figured we would put it to the test using some famous Pittsburgh faces.

The results were rather, um, interesting.

Mayor Bill Peduto

Photo by Google Arts & Culture

 

Ben Roethlisberger

Photo by Google Arts & Culture

 

Sidney Crosby

Photo by Google Arts & Culture

 

Fred Rogers

Photo by Google Arts & Culture

 

Joe Manganiello

Photo by Google Arts & Culture

 

Antonio Brown

Photo by Google Arts & Culture

 

Andy Warhol

Photo by Google Arts & Culture

 

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald

Photo by Google Arts & Culture

 

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.