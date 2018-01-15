How do famous Pittsburghers fare with Google's face match?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you've ever fancied yourself as a work of art, you can now show your friends some tangible proof.

A new feature in the Google Arts & Culture app allows users to find their doppelganger in classic works of art.

The feature is becoming a big deal on social media. According to AppAnnie , it's the most downloaded free offering on Apple's App Store.

Here's how it works. The user takes a selfie and the app — using image recognition — locates a piece of artwork in its collection that looks like you.

The idea is that the results will deliver a spooky similar-looking painting.

And sometimes it works pretty well.

Other times, not so much.

We figured we would put it to the test using some famous Pittsburgh faces.

The results were rather, um, interesting.

Mayor Bill Peduto Photo by Google Arts & Culture

Ben Roethlisberger Photo by Google Arts & Culture

Sidney Crosby Photo by Google Arts & Culture

Fred Rogers Photo by Google Arts & Culture

Joe Manganiello Photo by Google Arts & Culture

Antonio Brown Photo by Google Arts & Culture

Andy Warhol Photo by Google Arts & Culture