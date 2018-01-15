Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

West Mifflin Manor public housing high-rise evacuated due to waterline break

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 10:45 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Allegheny County officials are evacuating residents Monday night from an eight-story apartment building in West Mifflin as a result of a waterline break.

The residents at West Mifflin Manor at 2400 Sharp Ave., were being moved to West Mifflin High School and possibly other locations, said a spokesman for the Allegheny County Housing Authority, which is in charge of the residents' evacuation.

Port Authority buses were being used to move the residents out of the building, the spokesman said.

The county tweeted at 8:18 p.m. that first responders were at the scene of the building, which has 107 one-bedroom units, according to the housing authority's website.

The housing authority spokesman said he was not certain how many people were being evacuated, but the American Red Cross had put that figure at about 100 residents. A Red Cross spokesman could not be reached for comment late Monday night.

West Mifflin police said that the county was handling the emergency response.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

