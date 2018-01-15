Repairs to Millvale water mains along Evergreen Road begin Tuesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Crews will begin working to repair two water main breaks along Evergreen Road in Millvale on Tuesday.

The work to repair breaks at the 100 and 600 blocks of the road is expected to begin at around 9 a.m., according to police Chief Tim Komoroski.

The work is expected to take about four hours.

Commuters are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid the construction.

Some customers may experience a loss of water services, according to Komoroski.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority did not immediately return a request for comment.

