Cleanup begins at soaked senior citizen highrise in West Mifflin

About a third of the residents evacuated from a senior citizen highrise in West Mifflin on Monday should be able to return home in the next several days, according to officials.

Nearly 100 residents of the 107-unit West Mifflin Manor apartment building were forced out of their homes at around 8 p.m. after a sprinkler system pipe ruptured on the fifth floor and caused water to rain down on the apartments below, according to Frank Aggazio, executive director of the Allegheny County Housing Authority, which operates the building along Sharp Avenue.

Aggazio said the pipe froze and then burst because a window was left open in an unoccupied apartment that was being renovated.

Allegheny County Port Authority buses were brought in to transport residents to a temporary shelter set up by the Red Cross at West Mifflin High School.

All the evacuated residents are staying with family members or were put up in hotels, Aggazio said. Housing authority staff spent Tuesday morning retrieving medications and other personal items that residents left behind when they left the building.

“As soon as we can get the elevators dried out, the residents who live above the fifth floor can begin returning to their apartments,” he said, adding that it likely will be a day or two before that can occur.

Aggazio said much of the flooring and carpeting in the apartments on the first through fifth floors is soaked or damaged and will have to be dried out or replaced.

He had no specific timeline for how long that will take but said he hopes to “get everybody back in their apartments within a week or so.”

