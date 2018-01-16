More snow blankets W. Pa.; warmer weekend on the way

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The nearly 2 inches of fluffy snow that blanketed the Pittsburgh region overnight resulted in a two-hour delay for most school districts and a sloppy commute for motorists this morning.

The light but steady snowfall was accompanied by a break in the frigid temperatures, which rose from a low of around 7 degrees on Monday to 26 degrees before daybreak, according to the National Weather Service.

But the warm-up won't last — tonight's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a low around 5 degrees. West winds of 3 to 6 mph will make it feel like minus 2 degrees.

The light snow will continue to fall through much of the day on Tuesday with total accumulation of up to 2 inches, with more expected in higher elevations.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow, freezing rain and sleet remains in effect through 7 p.m.

The Mon Wharf parking area in Downtown was closed on Tuesday until further notice because of mud and ice that piled up from weekend flooding and subzero temperatures, according to the Pittsburgh Parking Authority. The 10th Street Bypass in Downtown has reopened after crews removed ice from the roadway.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 17 degrees, a low of around 10 and wind-chill values down to minus 6 degrees.

The remainder of the work week will be free of precipitation.

Thursday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 28 and a low overnight of 19. Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising to around 36 degrees.

The weekend is expected to be even warmer — Saturday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 47. And Sunday's high temperature could reach 52 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

