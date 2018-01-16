Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh man missing since Friday near New River Gorge in West Virginia

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
George Andrew Gross
SUBMITTED
George Andrew Gross

Updated 5 hours ago

Authorities are searching for a Pittsburgh man missing since Friday near the New River Gorge National River in West Virginia.

The National Park Service said George Andrew Gross, 56, was in Beckley, W.Va. on Jan. 12 when he telephoned a family member to say he was interested in hiking in or around New River Gorge. They have not heard from him since Friday afternoon.

Park rangers posted a notice on social media Monday night that Gross' 1998 Dodge Ram truck had been found in the park. The national park is about 217 miles from Pittsburgh.

Gross is 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds and has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo on his left arm of a bulldog with “USMC” underneath.

The park service reported that multiple agencies, including teams employing search-and-rescue dogs, have been combing the woods in search of Gross.

Anyone with information about Gross' whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867 or: crimestopperswv.com.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

