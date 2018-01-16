Pittsburgh zoo's lion to get root canal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

How do you give a 500-pound lion a root canal? Very carefully.

Zookeepers at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will have a rather large patient on the table Tuesday when they give Razi, the zoo's 8-year-old African lion the dental procedure.

Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI reports the appointment is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The keepers found the troubled tooth during a daily health checkup. An oral exam and X-rays confirmed that Razi had a complicated crown fracture of his upper canine tooth.

It's not known how Razi's tooth was broken, but the zoo's veterinarian told WPXI it might be related to his epilepsy, a condition the zoo's staff has been treating for four years. He is the only lion in the United States known to have the affliction.

A human dentist will work alongside veterinary staffers during the procedure.

Razi will be given an anesthetic in the lion building then transferred to the zoo's Animal Care Center, opened in 2012.

Razi was born at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk and came to Pittsburgh at age 2. He lives with this brother Aiani.