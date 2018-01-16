Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Allegheny

Pittsburgh zoo's lion to get root canal

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
Razi, seen here in 2015, is an 8-year-old African lion, housed at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media
Razi, seen here in 2015, is an 8-year-old African lion, housed at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

Updated 8 hours ago

How do you give a 500-pound lion a root canal? Very carefully.

Zookeepers at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will have a rather large patient on the table Tuesday when they give Razi, the zoo's 8-year-old African lion the dental procedure.

Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI reports the appointment is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The keepers found the troubled tooth during a daily health checkup. An oral exam and X-rays confirmed that Razi had a complicated crown fracture of his upper canine tooth.

It's not known how Razi's tooth was broken, but the zoo's veterinarian told WPXI it might be related to his epilepsy, a condition the zoo's staff has been treating for four years. He is the only lion in the United States known to have the affliction.

A human dentist will work alongside veterinary staffers during the procedure.

Razi will be given an anesthetic in the lion building then transferred to the zoo's Animal Care Center, opened in 2012.

Razi was born at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk and came to Pittsburgh at age 2. He lives with this brother Aiani.

Related Content
Pittsburgh Zoo staff caring for African lion suffering from seizure condition
For two years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium staff has treated Razi, an African lion with epilepsy — the only lion in the United ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.