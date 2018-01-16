Peduto says Pittsburgh 'clearly needs to do a much better job' removing snow

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Tuesday said city residents who have complained for days about snow- and slush-covered streets deserve better service from salt and snow plow trucks.

"The city clearly needs to do a much better job addressing snow and ice on streets across Pittsburgh," he said in a statement. "Our workers did their best, working around the clock for days, but we need to give them and our residents the tools to provide better service and support in the future."

We will do better. We will provide our workers with additional resources. We will provide better communication with our residents to assure safe streets. https://t.co/dLn6URQDi1 — bill peduto (@billpeduto) January 16, 2018

He laid out four steps he plans to take to improve the city's snow removal capabilities:

• Invest more in road salt and liquid calcium chloride

• Increase staffing on nights and weekends to address resident complaints

• Work with the Department of Public Works to put more plow drivers on the streets on weekends, nights and holidays

• Redesign the city's snow removal routes "to make sure they are being addressed in the smartest, most efficient and most productive manner."

Peduto said "most streets" were treated with salt and chemicals over the weekend but low temperatures hampered their effectiveness. He also said city employees worked back-to-back, 12-hour shifts over the last four days "responding to a nightmare scenario of rain, freezing rain, snow and ice."

Parts of the Pittsburgh area have received a total of more than five inches of snow from a storm that arrived during rush hour on Friday and dropped a mix of freezing rain and ice. Temperatures over the weekend barely made it into double-digits. Some areas received more than an inch of snow Monday as temperatures rose to the high 20s and snow continued to fall early Tuesday.