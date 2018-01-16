Yep, it's snowier this winter than in 2016-17

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's not your imagination — more snow has fallen this winter than last.

The greater Pittsburgh area has already had 15 more inches of snow than last winter, the National Weather Service said.

Since Oct. 1, the Pittsburgh office has recorded 25.1 inches of snow, which is 8.6 inches above normal, said meteorologist Fred McMullen.

Over the same time period, the 2016-17 winter saw 10.5 inches of snow, he said.

“We've had snow in chunks and more weather systems that have affected us,” McMullen said, noting that the storm on Friday and Saturday was the third significant weather event of the season.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.