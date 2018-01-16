Allegheny County Controller's office analyst back at work after 5-day suspension

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Controller's office has reinstated an analyst after suspending him without pay because police charged him with harassment and stalking this month.

The office suspended James Sheppard without pay for five days, said Lou Takacs, a spokesman for the controller's office. Sheppard returned to work Friday.

The suspension began two days after police filed the charges based on a complaint from Sheppard's ex-boyfriend .

Sheppard, 30, of Brookline admitted to police he had submitted anonymous complaints to authorities about the man and hacked his personal email and social media accounts, possibly on his work computer.

Takacs declined further comment Tuesday, stating it is a personnel matter.

Sheppard's preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 in front of Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning.

Ryan Tutera, Sheppard's attorney, did not immediately return a request for comment for this story.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.