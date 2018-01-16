Allegheny County agencies get $17.8M HUD grant to reduce homelessness

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded a $17.8 million grant to Allegheny County to help fund efforts to reduce homelessness.

The county's department of human services will administer the grant funds to 20 agencies that provide housing and services to the county's homeless, a county news release said.

The department will provide oversight through site visits.

The county received the same grant last year for a similar amount, Allegheny County Department of Human Services spokeswoman Elaine Plunkett said. It's the main federal grant the department receives for homelessness.

“We are grateful for the continued assistance that we receive in our efforts to provide for those in Allegheny County who have complex housing needs,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in the release. “This Continuum of Care grant will directly support 58 different projects aimed at helping this vulnerable population.”

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.