Allegheny County licenses 16 new eateries

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Wahlburgers specializes in upscale burgers.
Nicoletta Amato Photography
Allegheny County Health Department licensed 16 new eateries in December, including 11 restaurants, according to a news release.

The new eateries include:

Wahlburgers , 6242 Northway Mall Drive: National chain, with first Pittsburgh-area location open in Ross

Kouskous Express , 665 Washington Road: Fast-casual Moroccan restaurant in Mt. Lebanon

Vilka Bistro, 4607 Library Road: Restaurant in Bethel Park

Preeti's Pit , 2701 Penn Avenue: Bar and grill in Pittsburgh's Strip District

Tokyo Hibachi & Sushi , 5990 University Boulevard: Hibachi restaurant in Moon

Lions Den Cafe and Deli , 674 Millers Run Road: Coffee shop in South Fayette

The Cafe @ The Landing , 330 Hookstown Grade Road: Cafe inside a Moon community center

Pizza Burgh , 3404 Main Street: McKeesport pizza shop that opened a second location in Munhall

Madeleine Bakery & Bistro , 609 South Trenton Avenue: Bakery opening in Wilkinsburg

51 Express Mart , 5208 Clairton Boulevard: Convenience store carrying Nepali and Indian foods, spices and drinks in Baldwin • Salud Express , 5247 Butler Street: Local juice bar chain with new location in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood

Panda Express , 1028 Freeport Road: Chinese food chain opening in Pittsburgh's Lincoln–Lemington–Belmar neighborhood

• Kahuna Poke & Juice Bar, 132 South Highland Avenue: Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood

• 8th Avenue Café, 514 East Eighth Avenue: Munhall

• The Glass Noodle, 441 Pittsburgh Mills Circle: Frazer

• Steel City Jerky, 1416 Lincoln Highway: North Versailles

