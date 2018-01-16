Allegheny County licenses 16 new eateries
Allegheny County Health Department licensed 16 new eateries in December, including 11 restaurants, according to a news release.
The new eateries include:
• Wahlburgers , 6242 Northway Mall Drive: National chain, with first Pittsburgh-area location open in Ross
• Kouskous Express , 665 Washington Road: Fast-casual Moroccan restaurant in Mt. Lebanon
• Vilka Bistro, 4607 Library Road: Restaurant in Bethel Park
• Preeti's Pit , 2701 Penn Avenue: Bar and grill in Pittsburgh's Strip District
• Tokyo Hibachi & Sushi , 5990 University Boulevard: Hibachi restaurant in Moon
• Lions Den Cafe and Deli , 674 Millers Run Road: Coffee shop in South Fayette
• The Cafe @ The Landing , 330 Hookstown Grade Road: Cafe inside a Moon community center
• Pizza Burgh , 3404 Main Street: McKeesport pizza shop that opened a second location in Munhall
• Madeleine Bakery & Bistro , 609 South Trenton Avenue: Bakery opening in Wilkinsburg
• 51 Express Mart , 5208 Clairton Boulevard: Convenience store carrying Nepali and Indian foods, spices and drinks in Baldwin • Salud Express , 5247 Butler Street: Local juice bar chain with new location in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood
• Panda Express , 1028 Freeport Road: Chinese food chain opening in Pittsburgh's Lincoln–Lemington–Belmar neighborhood
• Kahuna Poke & Juice Bar, 132 South Highland Avenue: Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood
• 8th Avenue Café, 514 East Eighth Avenue: Munhall
• The Glass Noodle, 441 Pittsburgh Mills Circle: Frazer
• Steel City Jerky, 1416 Lincoln Highway: North Versailles