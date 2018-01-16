Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Ex-Castle Shannon School of Rock instructor pleads guilty to corruption of minors

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Nicholas Catanese
Nicholas Catanese

Updated 9 hours ago

A former instructor at Castle Shannon's School of Rock music school pleaded guilty Tuesday to sending sexually explicit photos to a 14-year-old girl.

Nicholas Catanese, 46, solicited sex acts from the teenager, according to the criminal complaint.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children in exchange for five years of probation.

He must register as a Megan's Law sex offender for 25 years and have no contact with minors.

Catanese was an instructor at the School of Rock and began messaging the teenager via Instagram. The teen told police that Catanese sent her photos of his genitals and asked her for photos in return.

Police said that Catanese also requested sex acts with the girl and described what he wanted to do.

Catanese admitted to the messages and videos when interviewed by police.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.