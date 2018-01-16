Ex-Castle Shannon School of Rock instructor pleads guilty to corruption of minors
A former instructor at Castle Shannon's School of Rock music school pleaded guilty Tuesday to sending sexually explicit photos to a 14-year-old girl.
Nicholas Catanese, 46, solicited sex acts from the teenager, according to the criminal complaint.
He pleaded guilty to unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children in exchange for five years of probation.
He must register as a Megan's Law sex offender for 25 years and have no contact with minors.
Catanese was an instructor at the School of Rock and began messaging the teenager via Instagram. The teen told police that Catanese sent her photos of his genitals and asked her for photos in return.
Police said that Catanese also requested sex acts with the girl and described what he wanted to do.
Catanese admitted to the messages and videos when interviewed by police.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.