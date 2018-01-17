Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Body of missing Pittsburgh man found in New River Gorge in W.Va.

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 5:14 a.m.
George Andrew Gross
SUBMITTED
George Andrew Gross

Updated 13 hours ago

The body of a Pittsburgh man missing since Friday in the New River Gorge National River in West Virginia has been found.

George Andrew Gross, 56, was found near the national park's Diamond Point area, park rangers reported late Tuesday.

Gross was in Beckley, W.Va., on Jan. 12 when he telephoned a family member to say he was interested in hiking in or around New River Gorge, which is about 217 miles from Pittsburgh.

That telephone call was the last contact the former city firefighter had with family members, who reported him missing over the weekend.

Multiple search and rescue teams, including a K9 a unit, combed the trails and cliffs in search of Gross, according to the park service.

Gross' vehicle was found late Monday night at the Fern Creek trailhead.

The cause and manner of his death is still being investigated.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Gross,” said Lizzie Watts, the park's superintendent. “We are glad to be able to help bring a small amount of closure to this part, and our thoughts are with them as they move through the difficult grieving process.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

