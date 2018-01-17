Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
Allegheny

2 people found dead at Clairton home

Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
Two people were found dead, possibly from breathing natural gas, at a home in Clairton this morning, according to Allegheny County police.

Clairton police and paramedics responded to a home in the 900 block of School Street at about 8:15 a.m. after receiving a call about an unresponsive person laying on the porch.

First responders found a woman on the front porch of the residence who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to county police Lt. Andrew Schurman.

Emergency personnel entered the open door of the home and found a man who was unresponsive. He also was pronounced dead at the scene, Schurman said.

The home was filled with a strong odor of natural gas, which was shut off by first responders. A fire discovered near a clothes dryer also was extinguished.

The identities of the victims was not released.

County detectives are leading the investigation.

