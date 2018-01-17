Pittsburgh dialysis clinic closes after car crashes into it

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A dialysis clinic in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood was closed and its patients were being sent to other clinics after a car crashed into the front of the Penn Avenue building Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said a male driver in the parking lot jumped the curb and struck the building just before 5:45 a.m. No one was hurt, but the large glass windows of the lobby were broken and their supports bowed inward. A sign at the door said the clinic was closed.

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash. There didn't initially appear to be any structural damage to the building, George said.

Clinic patient Floretta McAtee didn't find out about the closure until her Access van dropped her off at the small shopping plaza. Staff inside the clinic told her they were arranging to transport her to another location, though she worried she could end up as far out as New Kensington to get an open dialysis machine.

“They're calling around, they're getting our rides and stuff set up, they'll make sure everyone's going to be OK,” said McAtee, 53, of East Liberty, as she picked up a sandwich at the neighboring Subway and waited for a ride back home.

Kevin Downey, a spokesman for the Denver-based clinic chain, said the closure was temporary.

“There were no injuries and we are in contact with today's patients to temporarily reroute them to other local dialysis centers,” he said.

