Bethel Park man announces run for 39th House District

A Republican from Bethel Park said Wednesday that he plans to run for the state House seat being vacated by state Rep. Rick Saccone, who is running for Congress.

Tom Kirsch, 66, describes himself as a staunch conservative who would put his 30 years of business experience in real estate development and facilities management to use in Harrisburg. “I'm running for state House because I'm sick and tired of weak-kneed politicians that only fight for special interests and not the people's interest,” Kirsch said in a news release. “State government is broken, and it's not going to be fixed by sending the same boilerplate politicians to Harrisburg.”

Kirsch, who is married with a daughter and three grandchildren, said he would vote in favor of anti-abortion bills and against ones that he said would “impede our Second Amendment rights.” He also promised to work to combat the opioid epidemic.

“As a father and grandfather, it breaks my heart to see so many fall victim” to the epidemic, Kirsch said.

“I believe we need to equip our law enforcement with the proper tools to help them find the dealers and distributors,” he said. “On the victim side, I would like to see more done from an educational perspective so that we can teach our youth about the risks and dangers of drugs at an earlier age.”

Kirsch said he wants to do away with state employee pensions.

“If we are serious about pension reform, then we should abolish them for all future state employees, including elected officials,” Kirsch said. “It's unfair to ask seniors on fixed income to pay for lavish benefits for state employees.”

The 39th House District includes about 60,000 people in Elizabeth, Elizabeth Township, Forward, Jefferson Hills, West Elizabeth and parts of Bethel Park and South Park in Allegheny County and Finleyville, Nottingham, Somerset and Union in Washington County.