Spirit Airlines pays $82.9K in overdue fees owed to Pittsburgh airport

Spirit Airlines owed the Allegheny County Airport Authority $82,914 in fees that were more than 90 days past due — an issue that the carrier said it resolved Wednesday evening after a Trib inquiry.

The Florida-based, ultra-low fare airline began serving Pittsburgh International Airport in May . It launched service to Myrtle Beach, S.C., Dallas/Fort Worth, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Las Vegas, Orlando, Los Angeles and Houston over the spring and summer, but it later canceled its Houston flights.

The airline was the only one that operates at the airport with past due payments that were older than 90 days, aside from $250 that regional carrier Southern Airways owes, according to a Dec. 31 airport report the Trib obtained through a request filed under Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know law.

Southern and WOW Air were listed as 31 to 60 days late on payments of $28,467 and $33,687, respectively, and Spirit owed $39,384 in the same category.

“Spirit is a good partner,” said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman. “The matter is being addressed.”

Spirit spokesman Stephen Schuler said Tuesday evening: “I looked into this request, and I'm told the airport and our accounting teams are working on it.”

Wednesday evening, Schuler said the airline has issued the payments to the airport.

“There was a technical issue with the way the invoices were being processed that has now been corrected,” Schuler said in an email.

Airlines serving Pittsburgh International are required to pay fees to use its runways, plane mechanics and gates — common practice among domestic airports.

Kerlik could not immediately provide specifics about the fees Spirit hadn't paid.

The airline fees are known collectively as an airport's cost per enplanement. Pittsburgh International's enplanement rate is $11.30 per departing passenger in 2018.

The median rate for medium-sized origin and destination airports like Pittsburgh is $8.10, according to Moody's.

Last year, the airport expected to collect nearly $54.9 million from airlines, making up about 40 percent of the airport's budget.

During a November interview, Spirit CEO Robert Fornaro said low airport fees are an important factor in determining where the airline adds service.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.