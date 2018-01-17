Pittsburgh set to settle Leon Ford civil rights lawsuit for $5.5 million

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh has settled a long-running civil lawsuit filed by a former resident who accused police of violating his civil rights during a 2012 traffic stop in which an officer shot and paralyzed him.

Pittsburgh will pay Leon Ford Jr., 24, and his attorneys $5.5 million over three years to settle the civil rights case, according to Mayor Bill Peduto.

Ford is black. The officer who shot him is white.

“After five years of arduous litigation, all parties are pleased to announce that we have reached an amicable resolution in the federal lawsuit Leon Ford brought following the Nov. 11, 2012, shooting incident,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a statement. “This settlement is in the best interest of Mr. Ford, Officer Derbish and the City of Pittsburgh, and will provide all involved the closure needed to move forward in a positive direction.”

The city will make payments of $2 million in 2018 and 2019 and $1.5 million in 2020 under terms of the agreement, which is subject to City Council approval.

“We're very happy for Leon and his family to have closure so he can move forward and be the great successful man he is destined to be,” said Monte Rabner, one of Ford's Downtown attorneys.

On Nov. 11, 2012, Officer David Derbish shot Ford, then 19 and of Garfield, during a traffic stop in Highland Park.

Ford claimed police had no reason to stop him and used excessive force.

Police said Ford refused to exit his car and acted as if he might have a gun. They said Derbish fired after Ford attempted to pull away with him partially inside the vehicle.

The Ford case polarized the community, prompted demonstrations and became a main topic during public meetings between police brass and residents.

“We considered the risk, and the city decided that this was in the best interest of the city,” Solicitor Lourdes Sanchez Ridge said.

An Allegheny County jury in 2014 convicted Ford of two traffic law violations but acquitted him of two counts of aggravated assault tied to the traffic stop. The jury deadlocked on charges of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and escape. Prosecutors subsequently dropped those charges.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobauder.