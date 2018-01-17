Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino names new general manager

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

The former general manager of the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Ill., is the new general manager for the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Rush Street Gaming announced Wednesday.

Bill Keena has worked in the casino industry since he graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 1988. He and Rush Street opened the Illinois casino in 2011.

“We are thrilled to have Bill back and running one of our properties,” Greg Carlin, CEO of Rush Street Gaming, said in a news release. “He is an exceptional leader, focused on providing the best customer experience, working closely with the community and fostering our ‘team member' culture.”

Keena replaces Craig Clark, who had been the casino's general manager since 2011 and spoke with the Tribune-Review last week. The company's news release said Clark had left Rivers Casino but didn't provide details.

“We thank Craig for his many years of service and wish him the best,” Carlin said.

Company spokesman Jack Horner declined further comment on Clark's departure.

Keena began his career with Harrah's, which is part of Caesars Entertainment Corp. He started in the finance department and worked his way up to a regional president position overseeing four full-service casinos and resorts in Missouri and Iowa.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

