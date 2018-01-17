Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Winning $100K Powerball ticket, $500K Cash 5 ticket sold in Allegheny County

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
A sign advertises the Pennsylvania lottery.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A sign advertises the Pennsylvania lottery.

Updated 5 hours ago

Check your tickets, Western Pennsylvania lotto players.

Two tickets sold in Allegheny County won big prizes in the past week.

A Cash 5 ticket sold at the Giant Eagle on University Boulevard in Moon won the $500,000 jackpot. The ticket matched all five balls drawn in Monday's drawing (2-6-21-32-39).

A Powerball ticket sold at the Sheetz on Nicholson Road in Franklin Park matched four of the five white balls (14-25-35-58-69) and the red Powerball (24) to win a $100,000 prize. The ticket was sold with the $1 Power Play option, doubling the prize from $50,000 because the multiplier drawn was 2.

Neither ticket has been claimed. Winners have up to one year to do so.

Each retailer gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reported awarding more than $256.3 million in prizes in Allegheny County during the 2016-17 fiscal year. During the same period, the Lottery contributed $129.2 million to programs serving older residents, including property tax and rent rebates, transportation, prescription assistance, care services, senior centers and meal programs.

Holders of winning tickets should sign the ticket immediately, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

