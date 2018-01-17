Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Bodies identified in suspected Clairton murder-suicide

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A man and woman found dead in a Clairton home Wednesday morning likely died as a result of a murder-suicide, according to police.

Louise Lewis, 73, and Robert Lewis, 72, were found when officers initially responded to a home on School Street shortly after 8 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman on the porch, Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman SAID.

Inside the home, investigators found Robert Lewis, Schurman said. Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Police reported a strong odor of natural gas and found a fire near a clothes dryer.

Schurman said Wednesday afternoon that both suffered gunshot wounds.

“At this point, it is believed the male victim shot and killed the female victim, then shot and killed himself,” Schurman said.

He said investigators don't believe anyone else was involved in the shooting. Autopsies will be performed on both victims.

Staff writer Patrick Varine contributed to this report. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

