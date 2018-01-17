Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Police investigating 'apparent murder-suicide' in Hazelwood

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Police are investigating an "apparent murder-suicide" in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood, officials said.

About 7 p.m. Wednesday, detectives received a call about an incident on West Elizabeth Street, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found, George said.

Both appeared to have been shot.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to the scene but did not immediately identify the bodies.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident was the second apparent murder-suicide in the region on Wednesday.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Allegheny County Police responded to a home on School Street in Clairton and found an unresponsive man, 72, and an unresponsive woman, 73.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

In the Clairton case, investigators believe the man shot and killed the woman before shooting and killing himself, Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman told the Trib.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

