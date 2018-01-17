Pittsburgh Police investigating 'apparent murder-suicide' in Hazelwood
Updated 7 hours ago
Police are investigating an "apparent murder-suicide" in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood, officials said.
About 7 p.m. Wednesday, detectives received a call about an incident on West Elizabeth Street, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.
Police just put up more caution tape now blocking the street and sidewalks off in front of a house along W. Elizabeth. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/GwR7ZWprLd— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 18, 2018
The bodies of a man and a woman were found, George said.
Both appeared to have been shot.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to the scene but did not immediately identify the bodies.
Allegheny County Medical Examiner just arrived on scene. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ZYAZsqxVm7— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 18, 2018
The investigation is ongoing.
The incident was the second apparent murder-suicide in the region on Wednesday.
Shortly after 8 a.m., Allegheny County Police responded to a home on School Street in Clairton and found an unresponsive man, 72, and an unresponsive woman, 73.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
In the Clairton case, investigators believe the man shot and killed the woman before shooting and killing himself, Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman told the Trib.
Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.