Police: Man shot, run over in Pittsburgh's Knoxville section

Pittsburgh police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who they said shot a man in the city's Knoxville neighborhood late Wednesday.

Officers from the Zone 3 station responded to a call at 11:35 p.m. for shots fired near Amanda Avenue and Jacunda Street.

Arriving officers found a man lying in the street. Police said he had been shot and then run over by a vehicle.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Anthony Bullock-Fields, 29, of Brentwood.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call the violent crime unit at 412-323-7800.

