Firefighters battling rowhouse fire in East Pittsburgh

Firefighters battled frigid temperatures that quickly turned water into ice as they tried to put out a rowhouse fire in East Pittsburgh.

The blaze was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the rear of one of the eight units in the 300 block of Howard Street, according to authorities.

The heavy smoke and flames forced firefighters to evacuate the burning building within 15 minutes of arriving. Minutes later, flames shot through the roof and began spreading to an adjoining home, authorities said.

A third alarm was sounded shortly before 3:30 a.m. to summon more manpower. Fire crews remained on the scene at 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.