Why is Trump coming to Western Pa.? He, White House have different answers

Senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration insisted this week that Trump's visit to a North Fayette business Thursday would be a White House event to tout the Republican tax reform plan, not a political event.

Then, in a tweet posted before 8 a.m., Trump appeared to indicate otherwise when he said he was coming to Western Pennsylvania "in order to give my total support to RICK SACCONE, running for Congress in a Special Election (March 13). Rick is a great guy. We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda!"

Administration officials had said Wednesday that the White House chose to visit H&K Equipment, a heavy equipment supplier based 8 miles from Pittsburgh International Airport, because the company showcases the benefits of economic reforms the president has championed.

The officials declined to say how important a Republican victory in the March 13 special election might be to the White House, citing the Hatch Act, which prohibits all but the highest-level members of the executive branch from engaging in political activity.

In a statement Thursday morning, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "The President is enthusiastic about today's trip to Pittsburgh, Pa., to discuss the incredible successes his tax plan is already achieving for the American people. While the President has made clear his support for Republican candidates throughout the country, including in Pennsylvania, the purpose of today's visit is to promote the President's successful agenda especially on taxes."

Saccone, 59, a state representative and Air Force veteran from Elizabeth Township, faces Mt. Lebanon Democrat Conor Lamb, 33, a former Marine and federal prosecutor, in a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned in October amid an extramarital scandal.

The White House officials said H&K, founded in 1983, reported its best year in 2017 for sales and rentals of material-handling equipment such as forklifts. They said the company expects to benefit in 2018 from a provision in the tax bill that will let it write off 100 percent of new equipment purchases. The officials said the changes could lead to the company adding to its workforce of about 300 people.

Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are scheduled to tour the 85,000-square-foot facility before the president delivers a speech that will touch on tax reform, including the repeal of the Obamacare mandate that required everyone have health insurance and the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to energy exploration.

