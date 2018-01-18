Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Authorities identify murder-suicide victims in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Authorities identified a man and woman who they say died in a murder-suicide Wednesday night in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Police said they found Tiffany Korbelic, 36, and Raymond Furlong, 55, dead inside a home on West Elizabeth Street at about 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh police are treating the incident as a murder-suicide, but provided no further details.

Records show Korbelic and Furlong filed mutual protection from abuse orders against each other in March 2012.

Furlong alleged that Korbelic abused drugs. Korbelic alleged Furlong abused her and their child, who at the time was an infant, court documents show.

Korbelic chose not to pursue the PFA, and it was dismissed with the understanding that both adults would attend domestic violence classes, records show.

It was not immediately clear if any children were in the West Elizabeth Street home at the time of the shooting, nor was it clear if either of the adults lived in the home.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

