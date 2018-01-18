Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission adopts plan to oversee troubled PWSA

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
Although Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority water samples exceed a federal threshold for lead, the Allegheny County Health Department has not found water to be the primary source in lead-poisoned children in the county.
Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers could submit complaints directly to a state commission under a tentative plan for state oversight released Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission voted to adopt the order, according to a commission news release .

The commission will accept public comments on the order through Feb. 7.

Methods for tariff approval, compliance plans, infrastructure improvements and consumer protection are detailed in the order, the release said.

It also includes proposed changes in the handling of consumer complaints. Starting April 2, the commission is proposing to become the body to receive complaints from PWSA customers, ending PWSA's Exoneration Hearing Board.

The order would also require PWSA to file a plan by Sept. 28 detailing how it will replace or upgrade outdated infrastructure facilities.

Debt-ridden PWSA has been exceeding a federal lead threshold since the summer of 2016.

“This is a unique situation for everyone involved — including Pittsburgh residents and businesses, PWSA staff, local and state leaders, and other concerned parties, along with the PUC,” said Commission Chairman Gladys M. Brown in the release. “We look forward to input from stakeholders and remain committed to working collaboratively to address these complex issues.”

The full Tentative Implementation Order is available here .

Instructions for submitting online comments are available here .

This story will be updated.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

