Buzz is soaring over uncommon finds in Audubon Society's Christmas Bird Count

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Birds that were not common in the Pittsburgh skyline just 10 years ago were notably present during the Dec. 30 Christmas Bird Count by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania , officials said Thursday.

Turkey vultures and bald eagles, both making an area comeback, were included in the more than 27,000 birds viewed that day, when temperatures hovered around 18 degrees.

Others like the fish crow and eastern towhee were also seen soaring across the Pittsburgh sky, spokeswoman Rachel Handel said.

In all, 78 species of birds were found on the count despite the harsh weather.

Most surprising was a rare glimpse of a Bullock's Oriole, Handel said. The western-breeding species typically winters in western Mexico, but has been seen in Hampton since early December 2017.

“This is not only a Christmas Bird Count first, but also represents Allegheny County's first record,” she said.

Audubon, headquartered at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel, coordinated the 118th annual bird count which is the longest running citizen science project in the Pittsburgh region.

Frigid temperatures impacted the count, Handel said, with 25 percent fewer people participating and less time spent outdoors counting. However, “despite the extremely cold weather, 125 participants counted birds outdoors and another 65 participants counted birds visiting backyard bird feeders,” she said.

The most notable deviations from average count numbers included less red-tailed hawks (61 this year compared to the 10-year average of 82) and eastern bluebirds (23 this year compared to the 10-year average of 59).

Other numbers increased, like those for the northern cardinals — 803 this year compared to 590 for the 10-year average — and dark-eyed junco — 737 this year compared to 549 for the 10-year average.

Handel said numbers likely jumped because cardinals were more visible against the white snow, while the junco numbers saw a boost because of a higher than average number of people indoors counting birds at feeders.

The majority of birds, Handel said, were counted in numbers similar to those over the past decade.

Handel said three gull species, not typically found during the count, were seen at the Point in downtown Pittsburgh. They included the great black-backed gull, a common gull along the Atlantic coast in summer and winter; the Iceland gull, an arctic breeder that normally winters in Newfoundland and along the Atlantic coast; and lesser black-backed gull, a European species that is increasingly found locally in winter.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.