Allegheny

Rule requiring Allegheny County Jail employees to wear masks is lifted

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Allegheny County Jail
JUSTIN MERRIMAN
Allegheny County Jail

A mandate requiring Allegheny County Jail employees to wear face masks after more than a dozen fell ill last week was lifted Thursday, jail officials said.

Fifteen employees were sickened while searching three different areas of the jail. All were cleared and discharged from the hospital, but Warden Orlando Harper issued the mask mandate as a precaution after consulting with jail, medical, union and Department of Corrections leaders.

Harper said in a statement Thursday there is no evidence that synthetic marijuana caused the illness among employees, and he does not believe anything in the air caused the symptoms.

“Moving forward, the facility will be utilizing existing technology to sample the air when similar odors are reported,” Harper said.

He did not indicate what might have caused last week's symptoms, which inmates did not experience.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make changes, as appropriate, to ensure the safety of our staff and inmates,” he said.

Eight employees were taken to the hospital Jan. 9 when they began vomiting and experiencing dizziness and chest tightness while searching for contraband in the jail's maximum-security E pod.

A search of the jail's F pod the next day sent one corrections officer to the hospital with similar symptoms. Two hours later, six more employees experienced elevated heart rates and blood pressures while searching another area.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

