Allegheny County Jail inmate caught with shank hidden in mattress

Department of Corrections officers caught an Allegheny County Jail inmate with a bladed shank hidden in his mattress this week, according to court documents.

Terrell Lineberg, 29, is charged with possessing an instrument of crime and possessing a weapon or implement for escape.

During a search of cells in the jail's 6E pod, officers found a 3-inch metal, bladed shank hidden in the mattress in Lineberg's cell, according to the criminal complaint.

The blade had a cloth-wrapped handle and was attached to a braided lanyard, police wrote.

Cells in the jail have been under enhanced scrutiny over the past week after more than a dozen employees were sickened by an unknown substance during cell searches last week.

The illnesses came after officials received a tip that some inmates there were obtaining pieces of paper that had been soaked in some type of illicit substance and dried, officials said. The inmates found ways to light the paper and inhale the smoke to get high, an informant told officers.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.