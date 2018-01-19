Power out for 2,500 in 3 North Hills communities; CCAC classes delayed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Electric service is expected to be restored by 1 p.m. today for the nearly 2,500 customers who lost power in the North Hills late Thursday night, according to Penn Power.

Almost 2,100 of the affected customers are in McCandless, the utility reported. Another 263 customers lost service in Franklin Park and 100 are without power in Ross.

The CCAC North Campus posted on its website that the start of classes will be delayed until noon today because of the power outage.

Municipal public works crews used portable generators at intersections along Route 19 to keep traffic signals operating.

The utility is providing updates on its website .

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.