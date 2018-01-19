Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh International had highest passenger volume since 2007

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 12:01 p.m.
Passengers wind their way through the lines at the main security checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport, Wednesday, July 27, 2011. Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Passengers wind their way through the lines at the main security checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport, Wednesday, July 27, 2011. Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review

Updated 3 hours ago

Nearly 9 million passengers arrived or departed Pittsburgh International Airport last year — the most since 2007, according to airport data.

“If we hadn't have had the hurricanes in September we would've done it (gotten to 9 million),” said airport CEO Christina Cassotis, referencing the airport's many flights to Florida, during a board committee meeting Friday.

Spirit Airlines, Wow Air, Delta Airlines and OneJet all launched service to new destinations in 2017.

Next year, airlines have announced plans to start domestic service to Seattle, Memphis, Montreal, Sarasota, Fla.; Charleston, S.C.; Kansas City, Mo.; and Palm Beach, Fla.

“As we bring in more service, the community responds,” Cassotis said. “We still are underserved.”

Airlines have announced seasonal service to the Caribbean destinations of Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Bahama Island, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

In 2016, the airport had about 8.3 million arriving and departing passengers, according to airport data. In 2014, that figure was 7.9 million.

“Nine million is 1 million more passengers than we had four years ago,” Cassotis said in the release. “We are on a great trajectory, and that is thanks to our partnerships with airlines and our community to make sure that we are meeting the needs of this region from a business and leisure perspective.”

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380,5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.