Pittsburgh International had highest passenger volume since 2007

Nearly 9 million passengers arrived or departed Pittsburgh International Airport last year — the most since 2007, according to airport data.

“If we hadn't have had the hurricanes in September we would've done it (gotten to 9 million),” said airport CEO Christina Cassotis, referencing the airport's many flights to Florida, during a board committee meeting Friday.

Spirit Airlines, Wow Air, Delta Airlines and OneJet all launched service to new destinations in 2017.

Next year, airlines have announced plans to start domestic service to Seattle, Memphis, Montreal, Sarasota, Fla.; Charleston, S.C.; Kansas City, Mo.; and Palm Beach, Fla.

“As we bring in more service, the community responds,” Cassotis said. “We still are underserved.”

Airlines have announced seasonal service to the Caribbean destinations of Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Bahama Island, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

In 2016, the airport had about 8.3 million arriving and departing passengers, according to airport data. In 2014, that figure was 7.9 million.

“Nine million is 1 million more passengers than we had four years ago,” Cassotis said in the release. “We are on a great trajectory, and that is thanks to our partnerships with airlines and our community to make sure that we are meeting the needs of this region from a business and leisure perspective.”

