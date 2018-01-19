Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh group heading to Puerto Rico to fix animal shelter, rescue dogs

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
A dog recently rescued by Barks of Hope in Rincon, Puerto Rico. (Photo from Barks of Hope)
A dog recently rescued by Barks of Hope in Rincon, Puerto Rico. (Photo from Barks of Hope)
Dogs recently rescued by Barks of Hope in Rincon, Puerto Rico. (Photo from Barks of Hope)
Dogs recently rescued by Barks of Hope in Rincon, Puerto Rico. (Photo from Barks of Hope)
Leo Roubian.
Leo Roubian.

Updated 7 hours ago

Just this week, Leo Roubian saved a deaf, pregnant dog left on the streets of Rincón, Puerto Rico.

Next week, Roubian is sending two shipments of rescued dogs to the United States, one to New Jersey and one to Oregon.

"And there are tons more that need my help," said Roubian, who run Barks of Hope in Rincón, a city on the northwest corner of the island. "That need everybody's help."

Months after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, animal shelters around the island are still flooded with pets abandoned during and after the storm. Roubian said her shelter has rescued more than 200 dogs since Maria.

FurKids, a foster-based animal rescue organization in Pittsburgh, has taken dogs from Barks of Hope for years, bringing them to Western Pennsylvania and finding them homes. Next week, five volunteers from the organization will head to Rincón to help Roubian fix up the farm Barks of Hope uses for a shelter and to rescue more dogs.

"We're very excited about them coming," Roubian said. "We need all the help we can get."

The group lands Monday and will spend a week in Rincón. Roubian said she needs help fixing a fence and stables on the farm.

"We're basically going to be trying to get the farm ready for the dogs that will be coming," Roubian said.

Barks of Hope got power and water back only two weeks ago. The group from FurKids is bringing down supplies for Barks of Hope, including food, medicine and toys for the dogs.

Josh Knauer, a volunteer with FurKids, is going to Puerto Rico with his 13-year-old son. Knauer said that as people left the island, either for good or temporarily until it recovered after the storm, some abandoned their pets.

"People would just literally open their doors and just let these dogs go," Knauer said. "These dogs that are being let go are domesticated pets. They don't know how to forage. They don't know what's going on."

Knauer said that most pets forced out onto the streets have a tough time surviving. They get hurt or sick. They starve. They become depressed.

The FurKids group is going to take rescue dogs home with them when they return. The organization has foster homes lined up for these dogs and hopes to bring more dogs to Pittsburgh as it lines up foster homes and homes that will adopt the dogs. FurKids hopes to bring 150 to 200 dogs to Pittsburgh throughout the year.

"We expect this to be the first of many trips to Puerto Rico," Knauer said.

FurKids doesn't operate a shelter but instead places rescued dogs in foster homes that care for the dogs until they are adopted. Knauer's family has fostered several dogs.

People can register to foster a dog, adopt one or donate to FurKids through its website .

On Saturday, FurKids is hosting a dog washing fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. at Pet Valu in Southside Works . People can drop off supplies or buy items in the store to send to Puerto Rico.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.