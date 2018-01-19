PWSA issues boil water warning for Lawrenceville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority on Friday issued a boil-water advisory for about 900 customers in Lawrenceville following a water main break that created low pressure over the impacted area .

PWSA advised residents along Penn Avenue between 39th and 46th streets and adjacent streets to flush and boil water before using it.

The authority issued the advisory as a precaution because of a 6-inch water main break on Penn Avenue that required the draining of a 20-inch main. Low water pressure can permit contamination of drinking water.

Workers on Friday repaired the break and restored water pressure.

PWSA is testing water in the area to ensure it is free of contaminants.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.