Sharpsburg police shut down 13th Street to boat ramp because of ice

The 13th Street tunnel and boat ramp in Sharpsburg will be closed indefinitely because of inches-thick ice that has made the road impassable.

Sharpsburg Police shut down 13th Street just before 2 p.m. today, citing safety issues.

Chief Tom Stelitano said there is no access to the road between Main Street and the James Sharp Landing at the Allegheny River.

Stelitano said the decision was a safety issue and that he reviewed it with Emergency Management Coordinator Dennis Lane.

The borough's department of public works is monitoring the situation, where chunks of ice are layering the pavilion and 30-foot fishing pier.

Elsewhere, Blawnox Fire Chief George McBriar said his department will continue to monitor river levels throughout the weekend as they have the past week.

"There's been a lot of questions," McBriar said. "We will continue to get updates from Allegheny County and monitor it."

Ice jams along the river have the potential to create flooding this weekend, he said.

Matt Brown, county chief of emergency services, said that rain and warmer temperatures increase the risk that the ice jams could break up or begin to flow.

While McBriar is "hoping for no water issues," members of his department have checked on residents who live year-round on boats at the Fox Chapel Yacht Club.

"We have a count of who is on which boat and how many people are there," he said.

The Allegheny River ice jam begins at near Springdale and stretches north past the Tarentum Bridge.

Officials are warning that anyone along the path downstream of these jams may be impacted if the jams break up or begin to move.

