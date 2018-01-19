Pittsburgh International loses service to Jamestown, N.Y.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh International Airport no longer has service to Jamestown, N.Y.

The route was subsidized by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Essential Air Service Program, which funds flights to small markets like Jamestown.

Southern Airways Express, the carrier that provides the federally subsidized routes to Pittsburgh International, was providing the service until Monday, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman.

The service started in November 2014 on Sun Air Express, Southern Airways' predecessor, Kerlik said.

The carrier provides service to eight regional destinations under the program, mostly in Pennsylvania, Kerlik said. It also provides service to Harrisburg, which the program does not fund.

Jamestown is located about an hour's drive east of Erie. The city has about 30,000 residents, according to Census data.

Service to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, scheduled to start in April , will mean the airport's number of nonstop destinations will not decrease with the loss of Jamestown, Kerlik said. That number is now at 73, not counting several Caribbean destinations with short seasons.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.