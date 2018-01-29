Pittsburgh's Qatar Airways cargo service slow to take off

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Qatar Airways met less than a quarter of its goal for tons of cargo moved through Pittsburgh International Airport last month, though airport officials say the carrier is taking steps to improve performance.

When it was announced in September, officials said it was the region's first dedicated international air cargo service. Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis called it “a huge opportunity for our region” and an airport spokesman said it sets up the airport as an “international logistics center.”

The idea was that businesses — especially manufacturers and companies that ship and forward freight — could get their goods on a plane directly from Pittsburgh instead of first needing to transport them to airports in New York or Chicago.

Cassotis said December was only the second full month for the service, so it's still in the early stages.

“We talked to Qatar and said ‘are you guys good?'” Cassotis told the Tribune-Review after a board meeting Jan. 19.

The carrier hired a salesperson this month to market the new service to Pittsburgh-area companies, which should increase the amount of cargo, Cassotis said.

“That was always the intention is that there would be somebody here that would be dedicated to Pittsburgh,” Cassotis said.

The airline did not respond to an email requesting comment.

A contract between the carrier and the authority says the airline has a tonnage goal of 60 tons per round-trip flight in its first year, calculated monthly.

In December, the airline carried 257,229 pounds on nine round-trip flights to and from the airport, according to Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman.

It's not clear whether the goal of 60 tons per round trip in the contract is U.S. or metric tons. Either way, the airline carried less than a quarter of its goal.

In U.S. tons, the airline carried 128.6 tons — 23.8 percent of its goal In metric tons, the airline carried 116.6 tons — 21.6 percent of its goal.

From the service launch on Oct. 12 through Nov. 30, the airline carried 309 tons on 14 round-trip flights — an average of 22 tons per flight.

The main products transported on the flights are heavy electronics, pharmaceuticals and “high-value goods,” the Qatar release said.

In the contract, the airline agreed to complete 94 round-trip flights to Pittsburgh in its first year of service.

Under the contract, the airport pays more if the airline carries less cargo.

If the cargo tonnage continues to lag come spring, the authority could be on the hook for a roughly $1.48 million incentive — the most it has ever awarded an airline.

For the first six months of service, the authority is paying the airline $15,500 per flight, no matter how much cargo is carried.

For the second six months, the authority will continue to pay the airline $15,500 per flight if it's not meeting the goal. If the airline does meet the goal, a lower incentive amount will be negotiated.

“We are making sure that their first six months are going to be successful from their perspective and then (after that we're) hoping that the market will respond in the way we all expect. And if it doesn't, then we'll back stop it,” Cassotis said when asked why the airline gets a higher incentive for carrying less cargo. “We're not there yet.”

In addition to the subsidy of up to $1.48 million, leading up to the agreement, the authority also spent $1.8 million to buy plane equipment that currently is being used only by Qatar Airways and nearly $6 million to upgrade a cargo ramp used by Qatar Airways, FedEx and UPS.

The Qatar flight is expected to generate $43 million and 265 jobs to the regional economy, according to a three-page airport economic impact study Boston-based Economic Development Research Group completed last year.

To arrive at that figure, consultants estimated companies inside the 10-county Southwest Pennsylvania region — such as hospitals, physicians and pharmaceutical manufacturers — would save $2.5 million in reduced transportation costs.

The report also projects that warehousing, trucking and transportation services would receive more than $20 million in revenue by transporting the goods from outside the region to and from the airport.

Consultants also estimated the creation of 265 new jobs, including 105 in the transportation sector, 36 in postal/warehousing, 27 in education/health services and 24 in leisure/hospitality. The people in those new jobs are projected to earn a combined nearly $16 million of income to be spent in the region, the report says.

Qatar Airways is the third largest international cargo carrier, with 60 freighter destinations worldwide, its release said. Pittsburgh was its 13th freighter destination in the Americas.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.